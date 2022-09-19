Families affected by Sri Gading flood receive basic necessities, RM1,000

BATU PAHAT: All flood evacuees housed at the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Gading near here today received donations from Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said 60 boxes of necessities were presented by the Royal Johor Military Force and Southern Volunteers (SV) member, adding that each family also received RM1,000 from the Johor Islamic Religious Council.

He thanked Tunku Ismail for the donations, stating that those affected by the flood were grateful for the assistance in a Facebook post today.

The number of evacuees in the district, meanwhile, had dropped to 164 people as of 8 pm compared to 194 people at 8 am today. According to the district disaster management committee, the affected areas are Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading, Pekan Seri Gading and Kampung Seri Tanjung.

Flooding in the district had occurred due to heavy rain that lasted from 1.30 am to 5.30 am last Wednesday and also due to a tidal surge.-Bernama