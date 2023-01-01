Families come together to usher in the New Year 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians all across the country are ushering the New Year 2023 in moderation following the government’s decision to not hold any official celebrations in the wake of the floods that hit the East Coast and the current difficulties faced by the people.

Checks by Bernama revealed that Merdeka Square, a popular location for public New Year celebrations, was quiet after being closed, with authorities in control after celebrations were cancelled following the recent announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

People were, however, visiting several other locations in the capital, including the grounds of Suria KLCC and Tasik Titiwangsa, ushering in the New Year with their families and friends as they took advantage of the long weekend.

Khairul Khuzaimie Mohd Shahrin, 33, who was at Suria KLCC tonight, said that the government’s decision to cancel New Year Eve 2023 celebrations was fitting as the country had just faced several major tragedies, including the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor.

“It really doesn’t feel right if we celebrated on a large scale. To me, being together with your family at this time is better. After all, it’s nearly time that our children start school again,” he said.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, along with over 1,000 people attended the 'Malam Untukmu Kelantan' programme at Dataran Warisan, Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium that began at 7 pm.

The programme began with Maghrib congregational prayers, solat sunat hajat, zikir munajat and a talk titled ‘Kelantan Sejahtera' with Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari and local celebrity Sabri Yunus.

In TERENGGANU, Islamic and spiritual programmes were at the forefront of New Year Eve celebrations that were attended by hundreds of people of various ages.

Celebrations at Pengadang Baru Jamek Mosque near here began with Maghrib and Isyak prayers, as well as solat hajat with around 700 congregants, who prayed for safety from disasters and misfortune.

Donations for around 10,000 families affected by recent floods were launched at the event.

In KEDAH, people gathered with their families and friends to watch a parade of 150 heavy vehicles, including lorries and backhoes at Pendang Mini Stadium Square, organised by the Pendang Land Pilots Association.

In PENANG, Abdullah Fahim Mosque in North Seberang Perai organised a 2023 New Year’s Eve carnival with an assortment of religious, sporting and community activities lasting from 7.30 am to midnight.

In PERAK, especially in Ipoh, people were gravitated towards the Starvendors Foodstival #travelperaklah 2022 programme at the grounds of Indera Mulia Stadium, which began in the evening, and the launch of Visit Ipoh Year, officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad tonight.

The programmes were held with a strategic partnership between Ipoh City Council, the Perak State Entrepreneur Secretariat (STeP), and Star Vendors Event Sdn Bhd signifying the government’s commitment to develop Ipoh as a tourist destination of choice.

In SELANGOR, celebrations were replaced with spiritual programmes as a mark of respect to the victims of the recent Batang Kali landslide and those affected by floods in the East Coast.

Checks by Bernama revealed over 1,000 people attended the Special Maghrib Lecture programme at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Shah Alam here, including Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, around 300 people attended the ‘Santai Tahun Baharu Anak Muda Bersama Menteri Besar’ programme, which was filled with various spiritual content, including a talk by young Imam Asyraf and Solat Sunat prayers at Dato’ Klana Petra Mohd Yusof Mosque, Seremban that began at 8.30 and will last till 7 am tomorrow.

In JOHOR, celebrations in several areas in the state were held in moderation with various religious programmes, including marhaban, qasidah, zikir and nasyid recitals.

Checks by Bernama at the 'Iskandar Puteri Berselawat' programme organised by the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) in MBIP Hall, Iskandar Puteri tonight revealed over 700 attendees.

For SARAWAK, there were modest celebrations to usher in 2023 at Unity Stadiumm, with the theme of ‘Let’s Celebrate Together’, attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state Cabinet members.

The Sarawak state government had earlier made the decision to reduce the scope of celebrations by switching the location from Tebingan Sungai Sarawak to the stadium after considering the flood situation in the country.-Bernama