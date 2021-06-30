Families of babies switched at birth appoint lawyers to take action

KUALA LUMPUR: The two families of three babies were swapped at birth 20 years ago, believed to be due to negligence by staff of a hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, have appointed a team of lawyers to advise and take necessary legal action.

Lawyer Samry Masri, on behalf of Messrs. Sam Masri & Associates, Messrs. Khairul Naim Rafidi, Messrs. Azam Rashid & Co, and Messrs. Mohd Nasir & Co said the lawyers were appointed in November last year.

“The incident has caused much misery and suffering to our clients and their two families. Therefore, we will do our best to ensure that justice is done,” he said in a statement to Bernama tonight.

Samry said a letter had been written to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) to seek its cooperation to furnish the relevant birth and medical records.

At the same time, he said the lawyers also welcomed the statement made by Kelantan Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin and HRPZ II hospital director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali to investigate the matter and to trace the documents and staff involved in the incident.

“We also appreciate the statements and views given by Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, psychologists, as well as other parties who have been sympathetic to the plight of our clients and their two families,” he said.

Bernama had reported how a twin sister was swapped with another child at birth and the agony the three girls and the two affected families had to go through after they found out the truth 19 years later.

The truth unravelled when the three girls, Adryani Iwani, ‘twin sister’ Adryana Irwani, and actual twin, Noratirah Husin, all aged 20, underwent a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test in September last year. -Bernama