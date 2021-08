RIYADH: Concerned agencies in Saudi Arabia have started extending SAR 500,000 (US$ 13,333) in financial assistance to families of healthcare workers, who died from Covid-19.

The beneficiaries of the financial assistance include kin of both the deceased Saudi and expatriate health workers and will cover both civilian and military personnel working in the government and private healthcare sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes in implementation of the Council of Ministers’ decision.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah noted that the grant came in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision and in recognition of the healthcare workers’ services and sacrifices, especially those on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

Dr. Al-Rabiah also voiced appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and for His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, for their endless support and keenness to improve the healthcare services to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.

The minister also explained that the health agencies have exerted tremendous efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic while the state has allocated large budgets to enhance the preparedness of the health sector. (US$1 = SAR 3.75). -Bernama