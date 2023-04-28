Families of heatstroke victims urge public to stop speculation

KOTA BHARU: The families of two heatstroke victims in Kelantan who died have asked the public to stop speculations, which has affected them emotionally.

Yawaree Samoh, 25, who lost her only child, Nur Imani Ahmad Faris Fazli, last Tuesday said such speculations have hit the entire family badly.

“I still can’t believe that I’ve lost Imani but I need to accept Allah’s will. I only ask that the public stop speculating about my child as it has impacted us,” she said when met by Bernama today.

Nur Azwani Alias, 32, the mother of the other heatstroke victim, Muhamad Syamil Akil, 11, also expressed the hope that others would not spread rumours or negative comments in social media about her son.

“At this time where our family is still mourning our loss, there are those who make negative comments as if we did not care about his health.

“I hope that this doesn’t happen anymore as we as parents are grieving, but to those who pray for us, I thank you with all my heart,” she said.

Nur Azwani, who was met at Kampung Tengah Perupok, Bachok, also hoped that parents would monitor their children’s whereabouts during hot weather by not allowing them to perform any outside activities that could affect their health.

“I also ask that children to remember to drink boiled water so that they are healthy throughout the hot season,” she added.

News of the death of both children, Muhamad Syamil, and the one-year seven-month Nur Imani, went viral after it was concluded that they died of heatstroke. -Bernama