Families seek help from authorities to rescue job scam victims abroad

GEORGE TOWN: The families of two men from Sungai Bakap, Nibong Tebal near here, believed to be the victims of a job scam syndicate in Thailand, are seeking the help of the Malaysian police and government to rescue them.

According to their families, Lim Zin Xin and Teoh Chi Peng, both aged 20, followed their friend to Thailand on July 7 last year after being offered a job with a lucrative salary, namely up to RM8,000 per month.

Zin Xin's father, Lim Soon Peng, 53, said his son told him that they often moved for work and their current location was in the Golden Triangle area where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet.

He said his son also informed that they need to pay a compensation of up to RM80,000 if they wanted to return to Malaysia.

“We are all worried for their safety and are always thinking about their fate in the Golden Triangle area. We don’t have that kind of money.

“We communicated through WeChat, my son told me that he has to work up to 20 hours and his movements are always tightly controlled, including when he is in the workers’ hostel,“ he said when met at the Penang MCA office here today.

Chi Peng’s mother, T. Ranggama, 62, said their last conversation was via WeChat on April 17.

“I fear for their safety, especially my son who can no longer be contacted,“ said the single mother.

Meanwhile, Penang MCA public service bureau director Ooi Teik Liang said he would get in touch with the police to help the two men.-Bernama