Family achieves sweet success through matriach’s passion

PETALING JAYA: Satisfying cravings and fostering relationships through food since the 1970s, Amachi’s Palagaram is set to keep traditions alive.

“My wife’s late grandmother, who we fondly referred to as Amachi, began making and selling palagaram (Indian sweets and pastries) in the 70s as a means of supporting her family. She started her small business in Sungai Petani after her husband’s passing,” Aaron Jay Dason told theSun.

Not long after that, the art of palagaram-making became a passion for Amachi and her future generations.

“Today, Amachi’s Palagaram is owned and operated by second and third-generation family members,” said Dason.

“After my grandmother passed away, my mother and aunt took over the business and carried on Amachi’s legacy of spreading joy through her sweets,” said Dason’s wife, Narmatha Shanmugam.

Narmatha’s mother Yogesvari Siva Sangara Pillai said word spread like wildfire after the family moved the business to Kuala Lumpur.

Dason said the company has received overseas orders from countries such as Singapore, New Zealand and even the UK.

“We also deliver nationwide and have orders coming from as far as Kedah.

“We try our best to accommodate our customers’ preferences as much as we can. We also hope to spread the nostalgia that comes with our palagaram,” said Dason.

With about 50 years’ experience, they are confident their customers would be satisfied.

“Most of our customers are old timers, and they have always provided us with positive feedback.”

Dason said almost 90% of their customers are from the older generation and comprise mainly members of the Indian community.

However, other races have also provided good feedback on their palagaram.

“Malay and Chinese customers, who tried our palagaram, said it tastes good. The palagram that we make are also similar to some Malay kuih such as kuih peneram,” he said.

The family is also offering job opportunities for the B40 group.

“We will provide training to those who are interested and willing to learn,” said Narmatha.

Interested individuals may contact Dason at 011-2611 5085.

Those who wish to place orders can visit their website at https://amachispalagaram.com or send a message via WhatsApp to 016-244 5034.