PETALING JAYA: A Canadian family seeking to endorse their visas for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme are now unable to return home due to the movement control order (MCO).

Mohammad Kurshed Alam, 47, said he, his wife and their three children have been staying at a hotel in Subang Jaya since their arrival in Malaysia last month

The family arrived here on March 9 to have their MM2H visa endorsed and to deposit RM350,000 at a local bank, as part of the requirements under the programme.

Kurshed said he was supposed to be at the MM2H centre at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to present his letter of approval on March 18, a day before the MCO was enforced.

While they were allowed to leave the country, the family chose to stay on to complete the paperwork.

Kurshed said he was also reluctant to leave at that time because he was afraid of not being able to return before the deadline for the visa endorsement.

He was given six months after his application was approved on Dec 31 to come to Malaysia and obtain an endorsement.

“That means I now have only two months left to get it done,” he told theSun.

He said with the MCO extended and travel restrictions imposed, he is afraid that if he returns to Canada now, he may not be able to come back on time to complete the process.

“Furthermore, I will also have to go through an immense hassle with both the Canadian and Malaysian immigration authorities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kurshed and his family are paying a lot to stay in Malaysia. The room rate at the hotel where the family is staying is RM550 a day.

He said he is spending about RM1,000 a day, after taking into consideration other costs such as food and daily necessities.

“I hope the government and the MM2H centre will resolve this matter soon. I know of many others who are facing the same problem,” Kurshed said.

“Some of them are my friends.”

He said some of them who were similarly stranded have entry visas to Malaysia that have expired.

Gideon Yap, managing director of 1 Alliance (MM2H) Sdn Bhd, the agency involved in handling MM2H applications, confirmed there were many others like Kurshed in the country.

“Many are unwilling to leave without getting their MM2H visa endorsed as they have invested large sums of money, besides the required fixed deposit. Some have even bought homes here,” he told theSun yesterday.

Yap said the immigration department has promised not to take any action against MM2H applicants whose visas have expired.

“However, we have yet to receive any information on how to proceed with applications and have been told to wait for the department to issue a statement on April 28,” he said.

