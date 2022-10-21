Family of bedridden patient overwhelmed by PM's visit

CHUKAI: The family of Abas Mohamad, 44, who is bedridden after a fall last year, was overwhelmed to have Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at their home at Bandar Seri Bandi here today.

Abas’ wife Hasiah Ismail, 42, had never in her wildest dream thought that Ismail Sabri will visit them one day.

“I am so touched by prime minister’s visit to our humble house. He offered encouraging words to me and our children,“ she told reporters after the visit. Hasiah also expressed her relief and thanked the prime minister for promising to send a doctor for her husband’s treatment at home.

She said that her husband, who suffered a fall from the roof of their house on June 14, had not undergone physiotherapy treatment at the hospital for more than five months due to various constraints including financial and transportation.

“My brother will take him to the hospital once a month because I don’t know how to drive.

“But lately, my husband often acts aggressively when he is in the car, so no one dares to take the risk of sending him to the hospital,“ said Hasiah, who runs a small hardware business next to her house.

During the visit, Ismail Sabri presented contributions such as monthly zakat money from the Terengganu Islamic Council and Malay Customs (MAIDAM), disposable diapers, milk and food basket.-Bernama