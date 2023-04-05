Family of deceased express bus driver receives Socso benefits

KOTA BHARU: The family of an express bus driver Nik Nordin Jusof who was killed in a road crash on April 21 received a funeral management benefit from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Prihatin Squad yesterday.

Nik Nordin’s widow, Kasmara Kadir, 48, from Kampung Pulau Melaka, received the benefit, amounting to RM2,000, which was presented by Kelantan Socso director, Nora Yaacob.

According to Kasmara, her husband was involved in an accident at KM21.8 Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu near Kampung Sungai Ikan Kuala Nerus on April 21 before he was confirmed dead on April 23 while receiving treatment at Sultanah Nurzahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu.

The accident also claimed the lives of a married couple travelling in a Perodua Myvi car.

Kasmara, who has five children aged 13 to 28, said that this year’s Aidilfitri was very gloomy as her family was in mourning.

“We are grateful for Kelantan Socso for the assistance,” she said when met by reporters, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nora said that after receiving information about the death of the bus driver, she immediately contacted the employer of the late Nik Nordin and the case was resolved on the same day.

“The visit by Prihatin Squad is to present a funeral management benefit amounting to RM2,000 and it will be followed by the payment of survivor’s pension every month for the widow and the couple’s two children until they reach the age of 21, with a monthly pension rate of RM1,310 per month.

“I hope it can somewhat reduce their burden in continuing to live without the head of the family,” she said. -Bernama