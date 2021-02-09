Family of detained Australian aide to Myanmar’s Suu Kyi ‘distraught’

SYDNEY: The relatives of an Australian economic advisor to Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi say they are “distraught” over his detention in the wake of a military coup.

Macquarie University professor Sean Turnell (pix, right) was the first foreign national confirmed arrested by the new military junta, which took power last week after detaining Suu Kyi and other senior members of her National League for Democracy (NLD).

In a statement released by Australia’s foreign affairs department late Monday, the family said they were “distraught” that Turnell had been detained.

“He is a practical economist who has and will always use his expertise and experience for a good cause,“ the statement said.

“Myanmar is a country with which he has fallen in love, and through working on and for it for more than two decades, he brought jobs, investment, and hope to many of the poorest people there without thought of reward or concern for his own advantage.”

His wife, who posted the same message to Facebook, called for Turnell’s immediate release.

“He is warm and kind-hearted, generous, and always thinks about others before himself,“ the statement said.

“Even now, wherever he is confined, we know that his thoughts and concerns are with those worrying about him.”

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Monday that the government would continue to “press strongly” for Turnell’s release, after she summoned the Myanmar ambassador over the case.

She said the country was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Myanmar and was providing consular assistance to a number of Australians. — AFP