Family of five forced to live in car after fire destroys home

GEORGE TOWN: “None knows the weight of another’s burden” perhaps best describes the lives of a security guard, his wife and their three young children whose lives are confined in a car.

S.Ganesh, 34, said he had no choice but to live in a car with his family after their home in Lebuh Carnarvon was destroyed in a fire in early April.

“After the incident, we’ve had no place to live, the car is the only place of shelter for me, my wife, S.Parameswary, 32 and our three children, G. Girthikanesh, 6, G. Devi Shri,3 and eight-month-old baby G. Kirthana,“ he said when met at Padang Polo here, today.

Ganesh said he would take his family to a shady spot around George Town every day to pass the time and used public toilets to shower and groom themselves.

“Working as a security guard with a monthly income of RM1,200 to support the family is tough. We only eat what we can afford which is usually Maggi (instant noodles), biscuits, rice and eggs, based on what we can afford,” he said while hoping he could soon find a house for his beloved family.

Ganesh said he had applied for a house from the state government eight months ago, and was still waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, Parameswary said she had to undergo her confinement period in the car.

She said due to her husband’s low income, she could not feed her baby anything other than breastmilk and some bottled milk.

“At times, when my husband is short of cash, my child would only drink some milk and plain coffee. Every day, I will only serve (the family) Maggi, and if we have some extra cash, we would eat rice with eggs,” she said.

Earlier, the unfortunate family received a visit from Penang Hindu Association president P. Murugiah who promised to provide the family some assistance, besides urging the state government to allow the family to rent a unit at People’s Housing Project (PPR) and to provide them with food aid.

Members of the public who wish to offer assistance can contact Ganesh at 011-36779438 or the Penang Hindu Association at 012-4072846. — Bernama