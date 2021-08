WITH just 300 sq ft of floor space, the container that Allan Casal, his wife Irena Adam and their three children call home is anything but big. But it is unmistakably a dream come true for them.

Some indoor plants add colour to an otherwise minimalist decor. Red bricks serve as a wall and beyond the porch is a grove of trees that hide a stream. Step into the living room and one is overcome with a warm and cosy feeling.

For the Casals, small is big. Their home is tinier than even the cheapest low-cost flats – those mostly come with 500 sq ft of floor space – but for the family, it is big on benefits.

Allan and Irena, both aged 42, had been tinkering with the idea of moving away from the city for a more simple life for years.

“Life had become overly stressful,” Allan told theSun. Their only reprieve then were the weekend camping trips to Kuala Pilah in Negri Sembilan.

He recounted a life of living from paycheck to paycheck. “We looked at our life, our belongings, how much debt we had ... we felt as if we were wasting our lives away.”

They did well in their individual careers but it also made them feel trapped. Success at work did not bring the contentment they wanted. “We were miserable and we badly wanted a change.”

Allan said the signs of their wasted life were everywhere in their home in Petaling Jaya. “For instance, we had clothes that we did not wear. We decided to donate them,” he added.

In 2015, they put into motion a plan that would eventually take them from a stressful city life to serene rural living.

Allan quit his job in 2019 to fully immerse himself in building a house they believed would fit the lifestyle they had been craving for. “I did everything DIY (do-it-yourself) style.” Irena’s father, who owns some land in Kuala Pilah, agreed to give them a plot of just under an acre.

Their project came to fruition in January last year when they moved in to their little hideaway. It had cost the couple RM150,000, but for them it was money well spent.

Allan insisted that they were not following any trend. “It was out of necessity that we changed our lifestyle. Not only did we want to escape the stress of city life, but

we also wanted to cut down on expenses.”

When they moved in, they only took what they needed.

“We also wanted our children to learn about nature, and what better way to do it than to include them in the process of building our new home,” he added.

For food, they plant their own vegetables and rear some chickens but they still go out for groceries. “We are not living off the grid,” Allan quipped.

The couple shared their experience of this new lifestyle on their Instagram account @lahilirtinyhouse, and it quickly gained interest. Today, their plot is littered with tents, fully air-conditioned for city folk who want to camp out or live kampung style, without giving up the comforts of a modern home. There is even a spot for bonfires.

The glamping (glamorous camping) lifestyle has gained traction and the Casals are hopeful that business will pick up.

Allan said the Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge but they remain optimistic.

“We’re selling a lifestyle that offers serenity, and I believe it will appeal to those who feel stressed out by city living,” he said.

No one knows this better than him. Moving into his tiny house in the proverbial back of beyond has enabled him to focus on his family’s health. That alone is a big win for the Casals.