Family of four hurt as car hits wild boar

MUAR: A family of four were injured after their car hit a wild boar and crashed into the road shoulder along Jalan Muar-Parit Sulong this afternoon.

Operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Zuraimi Harun said after receiving an emergency call at 1.40 pm, a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), an emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) machine, two Rapid Intervention Motorcycle (RIM) units and a water tanker were sent to the scene, along with 11 members from Muar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP).

“The driver, Mohd Halid Shahid, 59, suffered a fracture in his thigh, along with three passengers, Norlinda Tukiman, 38; Nurisma Aliah Mohd Halid, 13 and Muhammad Aiman Haziq Mohd Halid, 9, all of whom suffered minor injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

Zuraimi said all the victims were sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) for further treatment while the JBPM operation ended at 2.22 pm.-Bernama