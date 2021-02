KOTA BHARU: A family of three died when the car they were in skidded and crashed at Jalan Sungai Sam-Dabong, Kuala Krai here today.

Kelantan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the victims were Mohd Hafeez Ibrahim@Yusoff , 32, his wife Surina Mohd Othman, 36, and his sister Rahimah, 51.

“The accident occurred around 9.30 am while they were on their way from Cabang Gemas to Dabong and it is believed that the Perodua Bezza driven by Mohd Hafeez skidded when negotiating a bend.

“The car then hit a rubber tree,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Zamri said when the accident occurred, Surina, who was in the front passenger seat, and Rahimah, who was sitting at the back, died at the scene from serious injuries.

“Mohd Hafeez, meanwhile, died while receiving treatment at the Dabong Health Clinic.

“Further investigations are being conducted and the remains have been sent to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai for autopsies,” he said. — Bernama