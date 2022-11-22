Home
Home
FAN ZONE
22-11- 2022 07:30 AM
Senegal fans in the stands before the match between Senegal and Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha on Nov 22, 2022. – REUTERSPIX
Football fans carry posters of Argentina team players to celebrate the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament, along a street in Kolkata. – AFPPIX
England fan outside the Khalifa International Stadium after the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
Netherlands’ fans are seen ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
Netherlands fans are seen with their mascots before the match. – REUTERSPIX
Senegal fans wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match against the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
England fans inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
A Netherlands’ supporter takes their seat at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. – AFPPIX
A young Senegal fan cheers prior to the Group A match. – AFPPIX
England fans are seen during the match between England and Iran in the FIFA Fan Festival atAl Bidda Park, Doha. – REUTERSPIX
Iran fans are seen during the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
Japan fans are seen during the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
Iran fans watch the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
A Netherlands fan arrives ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
An England fan inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
England and Iran fans greeting each other inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
Iran fans outside the stadium. – REUTERSPIX
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (centre) poses for pictures with Mexican fans at the Katara Cultura Village during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament in Doha. – AFPPIX
England fan inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
