  1. Home

FAN ZONE: Day One

Senegal fans in the stands before the match between Senegal and Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha on Nov 22, 2022. – REUTERSPIXSenegal fans in the stands before the match between Senegal and Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha on Nov 22, 2022. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Football fans carry posters of Argentina team players to celebrate the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament, along a street in Kolkata. – AFPPIX
    Football fans carry posters of Argentina team players to celebrate the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament, along a street in Kolkata. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!England fan outside the Khalifa International Stadium after the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
    England fan outside the Khalifa International Stadium after the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Netherlands’ fans are seen ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
    Netherlands’ fans are seen ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Netherlands fans are seen with their mascots before the match. – REUTERSPIX
    Netherlands fans are seen with their mascots before the match. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Senegal fans wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match against the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
    Senegal fans wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match against the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!England fans inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
    England fans inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!A Netherlands’ supporter takes their seat at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. – AFPPIX
    A Netherlands’ supporter takes their seat at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!A young Senegal fan cheers prior to the Group A match. – AFPPIX
    A young Senegal fan cheers prior to the Group A match. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!England fans are seen during the match between England and Iran in the FIFA Fan Festival atAl Bidda Park, Doha. – REUTERSPIX
    England fans are seen during the match between England and Iran in the FIFA Fan Festival atAl Bidda Park, Doha. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Iran fans are seen during the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
    Iran fans are seen during the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Japan fans are seen during the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
    Japan fans are seen during the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Iran fans watch the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
    Iran fans watch the match between England and Iran. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!A Netherlands fan arrives ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
    A Netherlands fan arrives ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!An England fan inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
    An England fan inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!England and Iran fans greeting each other inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
    England and Iran fans greeting each other inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Iran fans outside the stadium. – REUTERSPIX
    Iran fans outside the stadium. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (centre) poses for pictures with Mexican fans at the Katara Cultura Village during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament in Doha. – AFPPIX
    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (centre) poses for pictures with Mexican fans at the Katara Cultura Village during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament in Doha. – AFPPIX
  • $!FAN ZONE: Day One
  • $!England fan inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX
    England fan inside the stadium before the match. – REUTERSPIX