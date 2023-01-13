Fans starting to believe in national team again

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are once again starting to believe in our national team although it was beaten by Thailand in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship, with a 4-1 aggregate in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Long-suffering fans have had to put up with constant disappointments for 13 years, with no medals or trophies to show. In 2015, the team lost 10-0 to United Arab Emirates, and was ranked 178 by Fifa – the worst ranking Harimau Malaya has ever received. And football enthusiasts shied away each time they played.

But now, with the appointment of South Korean head coach Kim Pan Gon in January last year, the future of Malaysian football seems promising. Fans are backing the team more, like in the recent championship where they exuberantly supported it despite the result.

Football enthusiast Muhammad Hanafi Razali, 28, said the players are different now in terms of quality, strategy and character.

“I love watching them play since Kim Pan Gon was appointed head coach. Most of the time, the Korean got it right with his decisions – from picking his starting XI team to even the substitutions. The players that Kim called up for the team are also good and down to earth.

“They are uniting Malaysians more, whether on or off the pitch. Although we lost in the AFF, I will still support this team as I am confident the future is bright,” he said.

Harith Haqiem Shaari, 27, said with players from the Sabah Football Club being called up to represent Harimau Malaya, we now have a united team.

“As a Sarawakian, I was so excited when Sabah players Darren Lok and Stuart Wilkin were drafted for the AFF squad. The last time I had this feeling was when Sarawakian Ronny Harun represented the team in the AFF in 2016.

“Of course, a few more Bornean-based players represented in the past, such as Joseph Kalang Tie, Ashri Chuchu and Venice Elphi, but this shows the national team is not neglecting clubs in East Malaysia,” he said.

Kousalya Selvam, 26, said the feeling of supporting the national team has never been this high.

“It is timely that the AFF started straight after the Fifa World Cup. My family members are football fanatics.

“We always watch Harimau Malaya on television whenever they play but this time, the feeling is different. It felt like everybody was watching too when people talked about it the next day.

“Maybe because of the issue outside the pitch, such as when singer Jay Chou booked the National Stadium for a concert and 21,000 tickets to the first leg of the semifinal could not be sold. This brought more attention to it,” she said.

Chia Wan Rou, 24, feels the involvement of a female political figure, such as Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, drew more attention to national football.

“I kept seeing Yeoh updating her social media about the AFF tournament, which I did not know existed. This gave me a chance to support our team from the group stage to the semifinal. It was an amazing feeling, so I must thank our Harimau Malaya,” she said.

Malaysian football fans will have another chance this year to see the team play at an international-level tournament when Pakistan hosts the Asian Cup final from Sept 2 to 17.

The team had qualified for the Asian Cup final on merit for the first time in 42 years following a thumping 4-1 win over Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on June 14 last year.