Far reaching blight of climate change

PETALING JAYA: The seas of Southeast Asia are home to some of the world’s most diverse ecosystems and resources that support the livelihoods and well-being of millions

of people.

However, climate change is threatening to cause detrimental effects that will bring uncertain consequences for humanity and natural systems in the region.

Marine research expert Kwong Kok Onn said the effects of global warming have been noted by scientists for some time and have turned into a global issue.

“Worldwide, temperatures are expected to be higher by 1.5°C and 4.5°C within the next 100 years. Studies are recording predicted higher ocean temperature, increasing sea levels, a drop in sea pH levels, higher rainfall and altered sea currents,” he told theSun.

Additionally, global warming is noted to be causing monetary problems, lowering life expectancy and health.

“For unestablished areas, the impact of global warming can detrimentally affect the social, economic and health of people. First-world nations are relatively more equipped to deal with global warming, using the latest scientific discoveries,” Kwong said.

“Unfortunately, the situation varies with third-world countries, since they have basic technologies. Our country will be challenged by global warming, which will affect the balance of ecological and socio-economic processes. Of particular interest are people who depend on fishing.”

He said the fishing sector is vital as a continuous food source and with efforts from the Fisheries Department and Fisheries Development Authority, many useful activities have been executed for the fishing industry and its players, but challenges still exist.

“People living in the coastal zone are often poor and landless, with limited access to services and hence vulnerable to any impact on natural resources. For many coastal communities in reef areas, fishing activities are the sole source of income.

“In Southeast Asia, small-scale fishermen provide around half of what is needed for human consumption and they are also particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts. Other sectors reliant on wild capture and farming may be similarly affected,” he said, adding that it is recommended fishermen in Malaysia be socially and economically prepared so that they can face the impact of climate change.

Kwong also said higher sea temperatures was a major cause of coral bleaching and damage to reef ecosystems around the globe.

“Studies suggest that 60% of coral reefs could be lost by 2030 and that increased acidification of oceans due to higher levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide may contribute to this.

“Coral reefs provide a permanent habitat for many important fish species and are vital to the juvenile stages or food supply of many others. Apart from providing direct benefits to fisheries, coral reefs attract tourists and protect shorelines,” he said.

“Higher and more intense temperatures injure corals and result in considerable bleaching and lowering future regrowth. A reduction in the pH level is also changing the carbonate chemistry, reducing reef sizes and destroying the infrastructure of the corals.

“Coral destruction within Southeast Asia endangers related food chains, making the organisms reliant on these vulnerable, and threatening local food supply and inshore security, and is likely to damage the billion-dollar tourism industry.”

Additionally, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that the world’s oceans are warming, acidifying and deoxygenating, leading to shifts in the geographical range of many marine species, and these changes are expected to accelerate this century.

“The impact of climate change on the Southeast Asian marine environment is therefore of major social, economic, and ecological concern,” Kwong added.