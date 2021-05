LUMUT: A farm worker was sentenced to 18 months jail and fined RM3,000, in default six months’ jail, by the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court today for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl, who was in a car, from her lawful guardian.

Magistrate A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar handed down the sentence on Muhamad Faizzuan Zulkifli, 24, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last May 20.

Muhamad Faizzuan was charged with abducting the girl, who was in a car that was parked in front of a pet shop in Seri Manjung, at 11.30 am last May 20.

The charge, under Section 363 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, and is liable with fine, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the girl was left in the car while her mother went in to the pet shop and about 15 minutes later sent a Whatsapp message to the girl, but there was no response.

The woman then went out of the shop and found the car missing, before saw it being driven by the suspect.

A worker in the shop then contacted the police, after which the accused returned to the parking area and was apprehended by passers-by.

Deputy public prosecutor Khazrin Haffiz Khalil prosecuted, while lawyer Khoo Kok Tong represented the accused. — Bernama