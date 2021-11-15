Farmer's preferences among factors behind paddy seeds shortage: Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR: The paddy farmers’ tendency to choose only one variety is one of the factors behind the shortage of legal paddy seeds in the market, which caused a delay in paddy planting activities in season 2/2021 for Muda area in Kedah.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the paddy farmers’ perception that MR297 variety paddy seeds gave a higher yield compared with other varieties made them inclined to only cultivate the variety.

“In general, paddy seeds in the market are sufficient if there is no such preference. It is not recommended as it will expose to pests and diseases on a large scale,” he said.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Wira Amiruddin Hamzah (Pejuang-Anak Bukit) at the Kedah State Assembly sitting today, who wanted to know the state government’s role to ensure the problem about the lack of MR297 paddy seeds for cultivation by the Muda Agriculture Development Authority (MADA) farmers is not recurring.

Muhammad Sanusi also advised farmers to choose varieties other than MR297 to avoid the delay in paddy cultivation. If the farmers are still inclined to choose the variety, it is feared that it will affect their paddy cultivation yields.

On the state government’s efforts to address the problem, he said that among measures taken was to consider increasing the size of the seed cultivation scheme for the MR297 variety as well as other varieties based on the coordination of demand and supply throughout the country.

“Besides that, conducting a meeting with the producers in the Muda area to coordinate related matters such as seed requirements according to phases, available varieties, planting status and so on,” he said.

He said control and enforcement in all legal paddy seed supply chains were also implemented by the government through the Paddy and Rice Regulatory Division and the MADA agency monitoring from time to time to ensure that no party tried to manipulate the price of paddy seeds and so on.

“Periodic monitoring is also carried out at all levels, including producers and wholesalers, processing laboratories and also the local PPK (Area Farmers Organisation) by MADA,“ he said.-Bernama