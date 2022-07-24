Fatal crash: Pick-up truck losses control, crashes into MPV

GERIK: Initial police investigations found that a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck lost control before it skidded into the opposite lane and rammed a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in a fatal accident near Km 62 of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway yesterday.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said five in a family from Kedah who were travelling in the Perodua Alza died at the scene due to the impact of the head-on collision.

“The driver and passengers of the Toyota Hilux, from Tumpat, Kelantan, were injured and currently receiving treatment at Jeli Hospital in Kelantan,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised all road users to be on high alert at all times while driving and to plan their journey well to avoid getting involved in a road accident.

What’s more important is for the drivers to get good rest before starting their journey to enable them to stay focused, he said, adding that further investigations were being done under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Rodhi Othman, 58; his wife, Sharifah Rohana Syed Sagaf, 59; their daughter Siti Aishah Mohd Rodhi, 32; son-in-law Ahmad Khomaini Abu, 30; and grandaughter Zara Hana Ahmad Khomaini, six. — Bernama