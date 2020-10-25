Fatal hit-and-run: Lorry’s registration number inaccurate - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The vehicle registration number of a lorry believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a fire and rescue department officer yesterday was found to be inaccurate.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said. Following the accident at Jalan Puchong-Dengkil in Puchong, Selangor, the police had mounted checks on several lorries bearing similar vehicle registration numbers to that provided by a witness at the scene but to no avail.

“We have checked several vehicles with registration number that look similar to the one given by the witness but have not been successful. Police are still trying to track down the suspect in the incident,“ he told Bernama.

Apart from that, he said that police had yet to determine if the lorry had passed through a nearby toll plaza based on closed-circuit television footage recovered from the toll plaza.

“So far, no lorry driver has lodged a police report on the incident.

“The autopsy of the victim at Serdang Hospital has been completed and the death was confirmed to be caused by injuries due to an accident,“ he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that at 1.45 pm incident, the victim, Anuar Harun, 42, a Senior Fire Superintendent from the Petaling district died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a lorry which was believed to have sped off towards Sunway after the incident. — Bernama