Father and son die in Tangkak fire

JOHOR BAHRU: A man and his 15-year-old son perished in a fire which gutted their double-storey house in Jalan Manja, Kampung Baru 1, near Tangkak, today.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station head Rafiah Abd Aziz said the bodies of the 52-year-old man and his son were found on the first floor.

The department received an emergency call on the fire at about 11.50 am, she said in a statement.

She said 24 firefighters in three fire rescue tender machines, an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit and a Hilux utility vehicle from the Tangkak, Muar and Bukit Gambir stations were rushed to the scene.

She said the fire destroyed about 80% of the house and also damaged a neighbouring unit.

Rafiah said the cause of the fire and total loss suffered had yet to be established. — Bernama