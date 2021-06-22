Father charged with abusing 11-year-old daughter

SHAH ALAM: A personal driver pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of physically abusing his 11-year-old daughter.

The 45-year-old man, who is the biological father of the victim, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at an apartment unit in Shah Alam at about 7.05 pm on May 26.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Abdul Ghaffar appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Shalehhuddin Salam.

The judge allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set Aug 11 for mention. -Bernama