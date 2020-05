KUALA LUMPUR: A man was charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with threatening to kill himself along with two of his sons, aged 12 and 13.

He was also charged with obstructing a police officer, Inspector Nur Atikah Adnan, from carrying out her duties.

The 40-year-old man, however, pleaded not guilty after both charges were read by an interpreter before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni.

He was charged with committing the two offences at a house in Taman Selayang Jaya, Gombak, here at 2 pm, April 21.

The man, who was unrepresented, was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 186 of the same Act for preventing a civil servant from discharging her public functions.

The court allowed the accused bail at RM2,000 in one surety for each offence and set May 15 for mention and appointment of a legal counsel.

In the same court, an unemployed man, Mohd Kefley Hamzah, 41, pleaded not guilty to using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a 34-year-old woman, as well as possessing a pair of handcuffs and two fake pistols.

He was accused of committing the three offences in Batu Caves, Gombak, here between 9.30 pm, April 7 and 4.40 am, April 8.

The court allowed the accused represented by lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz bail at RM4,500 for all the charges with the additional condition of barring the accused from harassing the victim or prosecution witness, and set June 10 for mention. -Bernama