Father fined RM10,000 for causing three-month-old baby's death

KUALA LUMPUR: A father was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today for causing the death of his three-month-old infant early this month.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali handed down the sentence against Amirul Hakim Muhamad Fadzil, 27, during today’s proceedings.

The court also ordered the insurance agent to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine and imposed a good behaviour bond of RM5,000 for two years with one surety as well as to perform 120 hours of community service from today.

Amirul Hakim pleaded guilty on Jan 31 to negligently causing the death of his son by inflicting head injuries at a house in Flat Sri Langkawi, Gombak, here, at 4.15 pm on Jan 3.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or maximum imprisonment of 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was praying in a room, and his baby, who was in the cradle, fell on the floor after the cradle spring broke at 3 pm on Nov 15, last year.

The doctor who treated the victim confirmed that the baby had broken his right thigh and was given fever medication.

After the incident, the accused took his son for a massage and the victim's legs were able to be straightened, but the victim suffered seizures twice, on Nov 30, 2022, and Jan 3, this year.

When the baby had a seizure on Jan 3, he was found limp and unresponsive. While the accused was taking his son to the clinic, the accused's left hand hit an iron grate and his son's head hit the wooden frame of the front door.

The doctor at the clinic who performed first aid resuscitation (CPR) confirmed that his son was blue and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.

The victim was then taken by ambulance to Tunku Azizah Hospital in Cheras and admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). He was confirmed to have a fracture of the right collarbone and a bite wound on his cheek before he died at 6.22 pm on the same day (Jan 3).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar prosecuted while Amirul Hakim was unrepresented. -Bernama