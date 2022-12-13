Father nabbed on suspicion of burying daughter by roadside after abusing her to death

KUALA LUMPUR: The brutal act of a man who allegedly abused his nine-year-old daughter till death and buried her body by the roadside in a recreation area came to light after his wife lodged a police report.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya (pix) said his team received a report from the suspect’s wife that she found her daughter in a weak state and bleeding from her mouth after she (wife) returned from work last Friday, and she suspected the girl had been abused by her husband.

After the 41-year-old foreign woman lodged the police report, the police together with the woman, who works as a restaurant assistant, went to her house in Jalan Pudu here to get her daughter, however, her husband and daughter were not at home.

“An unemployed man, 40, was arrested at about 12.30 pm on Sunday in Jalan Pasar Pudu,“ Noor Dellhan said in a statement today.

He said after interrogation, the suspect admitted he buried his daughter’s body by the road side in Taman Dusun Bandar here, however, he did not reveal when he buried the body.

Noor Dellhan said autopsy results found that the cause of death of the girl was due to severe injuries to the abdomen due to the impact of a blunt object.

He added that the man has been remanded for seven days until Dec 18 to facilitate investigations under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 302 of the Penal Code.-Bernama