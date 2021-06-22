Father of epileptic urges parents to get disabled children vaccinated

MUAR: The father of a child with epilepsy has called on parents facing a similar situation not to deny their special child the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine just like other normal individuals.

Ahmad Asram, 55, said the vaccine was important to enhance the children’s immune system against the coronavirus.

“Don’t deny our children the opportunity to get vaccinated,“ he said when met by reporters while accompanying his daughter, Nuraqilah, 24, at the vaccination centre (PPV) at Pagoh Multipurpose Hall here today.

The taxi driver was relieved to see his daughter take the vaccine jab even though he himself had yet to be inoculated.

“Thank you to the government for providing this service and Nuraqilah’s school teacher for helping with the registration process for my daughter and her friends,“ he said.

Ahmad was also excited to have had the opportunity to chat with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was visiting the centre.

Meanwhile, senior citizen Rohana Othman, 60, described the process of having blood samples taken as more painful than getting a vaccine jab.

“The injection process is easy and doesn’t hurt. Even before the injection, everyone helped calm me down,” she said while singing praises for healthcare staff at the facility.

Ahmad Dollah Sipon, 74, described the PPV as convenient for the local community, especially the elderly and disabled, to get vaccinated.

The Pagoh Multipurpose Hall PPV, which has been operating since June 6, is the second PPV in the Muar district after the Maharani Hall and is able to administer up to 700 doses a day.

Earlier, the prime minister spent about 30 minutes at the vaccination centre to look at the operations and facilities. Accompanying him were his wife Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman, Bukit Kepong assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Muar Health Officer Dr Noorhaida Ujang. — Bernama