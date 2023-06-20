$!Father’s Day tribute – Protect the heart of a hero

KUALA LUMPUR: This Father’s Day, let’s acknowledge the heart of a hero needs to be protected. Dads always put their families first, but their health needs are also important. Heart disease often goes undetected due to lack of awareness and monitoring of blood pressure, which today can be done at home.

Hypertension is described as a silent killer because many are not aware they have it. Silent but deadly, which can lead to other health problems such heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney damage and blood clots.

Besides going to the doctor, a good way to measure blood pressure is to regularly check it at home. Regular checking will reveal abnormalities in blood pressure, while the normal reading is 120/80 but to really ensure accuracy, a few rules need to be followed. One of the most important, to take blood pressure at around the same time every day for accuracy.

Today, blood pressure monitoring is made easy by using a good blood pressure monitor and OMRON Healthcare’s Japan-imported blood pressure monitors make a perfect Father’s Day gift. In today’s past paced world, it becomes even more important to provide the best of healthcare to our ageing parents, especially given the stress and pressure they faced during their working lives.

Currently, OMRON provides total prevention and digital health management solutions with its newly launched HealthGift rewards programme on the OMRON Connect app.

The users of OMRON’s connected devices (a range of Blood Pressure Monitors and Body Composition Monitors) are encouraged to adopt healthy prevention habits such as regular blood pressure home monitoring while receiving rewards at the same time.