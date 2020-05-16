Father’s dedication to teaching inspires daughters

SEREMBAN: Siti Aishah Mohd Salim loves her job as a teacher and she has her late father Mohd Salim Nordin to thank for inspiring her to take up this profession.

Mohd Salim was a special education teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang Durian in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, and his dedication to his job knew no bounds.

He would even conduct classes under the school stairway to teach the alphabet to pupils with special needs who were placed under the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI).

“He got so much satisfaction each time one of his special students learned to read.

“Since young, I was determined to become a teacher and even more so, I wanted to teach special children,” said Siti Aishah, 34, who is a PPKI teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Teriang Hilir in Jelebu, which is situated just next to the school where her father had taught.

Except for her youngest brother, Siti Aishah’s four sisters also chose to become teachers and they too were inspired by their father.

She said their father, who passed away in 2017, used to advise them to be sincere and put their heart and soul into educating children, regardless of their background.

Challenging

Siti Aishah, whose husband is also a teacher, has a degree in special education from Universiti Sains Malaysia and she has been teaching PPKI students Bahasa Melayu, English, Living Skills (cooking) and Science for the last 11 years.

Admitting that teaching special students has its own challenges, she said she was, however, thankful that she was able to fulfill her ambition.

She also found it hugely satisfying when the parents of her students thank her profusely for helping to educate their special children.

“Teaching children with special needs is not the same as teaching normal students. Many of them are slow learners and take time to understand what we are trying to tell them, so we need to teach them repeatedly. Despite the challenges, I enjoy what I do,” she said, adding that PPKI students have the potential to excel if given the right opportunity.

“There was this PPKI student with learning difficulties who, after completing his primary education, came to my school to continue his studies. I placed him in an inclusive mainstream class and when he reached Form Four, he continued his studies at Sek Men Pendidikan Khas Vokasional in Shah Alam. He even brought glory to our nation when he emerged champion at a motorsports event in Japan.”

Parents support

Asked how her students were faring during the Movement Control Order and now the Conditional MCO, Siti Aishah said she has been posting lessons and exercises for them to do on their parents and guardians’ WhatsApp group.

However, she added, only 50 percent of the students are responding to the schoolwork given to them.

“As for why the others are not responding, it could be due to phone constraints or due to the fact that many of these special students find it difficult to follow their lessons at home,” she said.

Another teacher who lends credence to the assertion that teaching is a noble profession is Muhammad Hilmi Madzaili, 34, who teaches at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putra, Jelebu. Almost 95 percent of the students there hail from the Temuan Orang Asli community.

“I’ve been teaching in this school for six years and it was quite challenging for me in the beginning as the children couldn’t speak Bahasa Melayu properly,” he said.

He took the communication barrier in his stride and set out to learn their language so that he could understand them better.

“I wanted them to feel comfortable and I also wanted to ensure that we meet our teaching and learning goals even though the way we go about it differed from other schools,” said Muhammad Hilmi, who has been a teacher for 11 years.

SK Putra, which is equipped with hostel facilities, has 18 teachers and a student enrolment of 139, as well as five pre-schoolers. The students are mostly from Orang Asli villages in Jelebu district, as well as some parts of Pahang.

Muhammad Hilmi, who is from Sungai Buloh, Selangor, opted to stay at the teachers’ quarters so that he could monitor the activities of the students and conduct extra classes for them.

Muhammad Hilmi, who teaches Year Five pupils mathematics and science, said he has observed that they have a special interest in music and sports. To draw their attention to learning, the school is involving both these fields in their integrated teaching and facilitation (PDPC) sessions.

Technology constraints

On how the students have been coping with their studies since the MCO was enforced on March 18, SK Putra headmaster Syed Zulkafli Syed Abdul Karim said a study done by his school found that 61 percent of the pupils have been following the lessons transmitted to them via WhatsApp and other platforms. Another 27 percent did not have Internet access while 12 percent did not have smartphones.

For the teaching process, the teachers use platforms such as Google Classroom, Google Meet, video calls, WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS. In some cases, the exercises are personally handed over to the parents or their representatives.

“We’ve been getting positive feedback from the parents who fully support the efforts of our teachers to help their children. The students are also happy to do their schoolwork and some of them even send private messages to their teachers asking for more assignments,” he added.

Muhammad Hilmi, meanwhile, said his mission is to educate Orang Asli children and enable them to prove that they have what it takes to excel in their studies and in whatever competitions or activities they participate in.

He said to expose their students to the “outside world”, his school organises activities where representatives of non-governmental organisations and institutions of higher learning are invited to participate.

“My principle is to bring the world to them so that they are not afraid to face the outside world. We’ve to remove the stigma attached to the Orang Asli. As a teacher, I want to change their lives through education,” he added.