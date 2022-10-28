Father, son killed in accident on way to school

TASEK GELUGOR: A father and his teenage son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on skidded and both fell into the path of an oncoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in an accident at Jalan Padang Menora, here today.

In the 7.15 am accident, Izham Hanif Ibrahim, 46, was sending his son Adeeb Darwish, 15, to school. Both died at the scene due to serious injuries.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said that based on preliminary investigations, the accident was believed to have occurred when the motorcycle the two victims were riding on skidded into the opposite lane before both were thrown onto the road.

“At the same time, the driver of an oncoming MPV heading towards Kepala Batas from Penanti, could not stop in time and hit the two victims.

“Both victims died at the scene due to severe injuries. The bodies were sent to Kepala Batas Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the accident was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama