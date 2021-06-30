Father-son medic duo braving pandemic for Olympic duties

KUALA LUMPUR: A father and son are braving the Covid-19 pandemic to be at the Tokyo Olympics next month, and in what might be a first for Malaysian sports.

Datuk Dr Gurcharan Singh, 71, and his son Dr Rachvind Singh Sra, 36, have been appointed by the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) respectively, as medical officers.

For Dr Gurcharan, the Tokyo Games will be his sixth consecutive Olympics since the 2000 Sydney edition, while Dr Rachvind is all excited over his Olympics debut, after having previously served as a medical officer at three BWF World Championships (2015, 2017 and 2019) and the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Having worked at five FIFA World Cups since the 2002 Korea/Japan edition, Dr Gurcharan - fondly known as Dr Guru - certainly walks tall in his field.

His years of experience and sterling performance in carrying out his tasks for FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the BWF have seen him consistently nominated by these organisations to serve at world class events.

In course of his assignments, the FIFA Panel of Instructors for Sports Medicine member since 1993 has made the acquaintance of stars like the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

If many of us have not heard much of his exploits, it is because he has deliberately chosen to keep a low profile. Bernama caught up with him and his son at Dr Guru's clinic in Jalan Gombak in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Dr Guru, who is also BWF Tournament Doctors Commission chairman, a post he has held since 2002, says he is grateful for the opportunity to serve sports and the experience gained over the years.

A Consultant Sports Physician, Dr Guru's sports medicine career started 38 years ago.

It was former Kuala Lumpur Mayor, the late Tan Sri Elyas Omar, who gave him his break. Elyas, the then Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) president, appointed Dr Guru as the City football team's physician in 1983, and there was no turning back since then.

His first Olympics assignment was at the Sydney Games in badminton, with the next five being in football. This time at Tokyo, he is the only Asian among five medical officers appointed by FIFA.

Dr Guru's responsibilities are mainly to ensure the medical safety of all players, team officials, FIFA delegates, conduct anti-doping testing (collecting blood and urine samples), while ensuring emergency medical facilities are in place complying with FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requirements.

“Of course it is a wonderful feeling for me to be officiating at the Olympics with my son and in the same field too. As Malaysians, we are both proud of this. I am also proud and happy at this turn of events as I never anticipated it when I started out 38 years ago in this field,“ he said.

According to Dr Guru, who was once an army doctor, while the Tokyo assignment is exciting, both he and his son had initial reservations about accepting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But we are both very confident that adequate measures have been put in place by the Japanese government for the safety of all athletes and officials,“ he said..

He also said that with the Tokyo Olympics being held against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was going to be a very different experience this time.

“At the previous Olympics, there was always that electrifying atmosphere, brought on by huge crowd participation and their interaction with athletes. Places like the Games Village had a fun environment with much banter and interaction among athletes.

“We may sadly see less of all these as Covid-19 restrictions are strictly enforced with smaller crowds and athletes constrained in their movements. Still, the excitement of being at the Olympics for athletes and the people in support of their favourite athletes and teams is a once in a lifetime experience.

“I hope despite the pandemic, the excitement generated by the performance of world class talent and the support of fans from both within Japan and outside, will prevail and we will still have a memorable Tokyo Olympics, “ he said.

Interestingly, in 1990 Dr Guru had earned the distinction of being the first to have conducted an in-flight delivery in the 80-year history of Czechoslovakian Airlines’ (CSA), for a German lady at 30,000 feet above sea level over Dubai airspace when flying to Prague with the KL Football Team.

The baby girl was none other than Indonesian model and popular television host, Sandra Olga, who still keeps in touch with the humble doctor.

Meanwhile, for Dr Rachvind, the challenges are different. He is not involved in doping control, but is one of two medical officers on duty at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo.

As the badminton events are normally held on five courts concurrently, only Dr Rachvind and Dr Ossowski, a medical officer from Poland, will therefore be responsible for any kind of injuries to players.

“We need to attend to the players’ injuries and make crucial decisions as to whether a player can continue in the game. We also need to liaise with the local medical team and emergency medical services and hospitals if there are any cases.

“Now, with the Covid-19 pandemic, strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place. We need to adhere and it is our responsibility as the medical doctors to ensure players, the public, officials and organisers follow the SOPs,“ he explained.

Dr Rachvind, who also has a FIFA Diploma in Football Medicine, stressed that as a medical officer, one needs to be very alert at matches.

“We must be prepared to run onto the court upon getting the signal from the Tournament Referee if a player is injured or needs medical attention. We have to watch the players and not the matches,” he said.

He added that his interest in sports probably started in the womb, as his mother, Datin Baljit Kaur, a sports law expert, usually accompanied his father to football and badminton matches.

“My father is my inspiration and guiding light. Since I got involved as a medical doctor at International assignments, he has provided me with much advice and insights. He has made his own mark in the field of sports medicine and I hope to emulate him.

“For now, it is with much excitement that I look forward to joining him at the Tokyo Olympiad. It is a first for me and I hope to make a significant contribution to the success of the event with my father,“ he added. -Bernama