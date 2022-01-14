Father, two children drown after boat capsizes in Kunak

KUNAK: A father and his two children drowned when their boat capsized after being hit by big waves while on their way to buy daily necessities yesterday afternoon.

Kunak police chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat said the body of Saujal Mangguna, 31, a Filipino fisherman, was found this morning while the bodies of his children Mohd Haizal, 5, and Suriani, 3, were found yesterday.

His wife Kalsum Alam, 35, survived the incident.

He said police received a report at 4.44pm that the four had boarded the boat from Kampung Bangkuruan, Lahad Datu and were on their way to Pekan Kunak when strong winds and big waves caused the boat to capsize.

“All the victims who are undocumented are from the Philippines and live in Kampung Batu 20 Jalan Silam-Lahad Datu,” he to told reporters here today.

Sabarudin advised the public to wear safety jackets and to avoid sea activities during stormy weather and rough seas.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said Saujal's body was found by fishermen on Tagabua Island near here at 10.30am today and handed over to the police for further action.-Bernama