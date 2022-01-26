Fati opts for ‘conservative’ treatment on hamstring injury, say Barca

MADRID: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati (pix) has decided against having surgery, the club confirmed on Tuesday, as the 19-year-old tries to overcome another serious injury.

Fati has instead opted for “conservative” treatment on the hamstring injury he sustained in Barca’s Copa del Rey loss to Athletic Bilbao last week.

“The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring,” Barcelona said in a statement. “His recovery will dictate his return.”

Fati could reportedly be out for around two months. He looked visibly upset when forced off in the second half at San Mames.

The striker, who is one of the brightest young talents in the world, only returned earlier this month after two months out with a hamstring tear.

He also came back in September following 10 months out with a serious knee injury, which required four operations in six months.

Fati’s absence comes as a considerable blow to Barcelona, who face a fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They sit fifth in La Liga, a point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth. – AFP