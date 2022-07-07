FBM KLCI remains slightly higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained slightly higher at mid-morning today amid cautious trading sentiment across the broader market.

At 11.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.01 points to 1,423.86 from Wednesday’s close of 1,420.85.

The benchmark index opened 0.19 of-a-point higher at 1,421.04.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 368 to 235, while 369 counters were unchanged, 1,252 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 700.94 million units worth RM425.47 million.

Among the heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank rose two sen to RM20.40, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.62 and RM4.39, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals trimmed 26 sen to RM8.39, IHH Healthcare went down three sen to RM6.35 and Press Metal shaved off 11 sen to RM4.40.

Of the actives, Top Glove increased four sen to 98 sen, Metronic Global was one sen higher at 10 sen and Widad was flat at 36.5 sen, while Main Market debutant Seng Fong Holdings and Jade Marvel gave up six sen each to 69 sen and 85.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index appreciated 9.37 points to 10,113.92, FBMT 100 Index advanced 12.49 points to 9,874.93, FBM 70 trimmed 18.54 points to 12,154.73, FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 16.03 points to 10,164.74, and FBM ACE decreased 38.48 points to 4,588.24.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 9.20 points to 16,056.56, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.71 points easier at 172.77, and the Plantation Index jumped 134.93 points to 6,606.72. -Bernama