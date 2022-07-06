FBM KLCI turns lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) turned red at mid-morning ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision on the interest rate later today.

At 11.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 7.27 points to 1,433.54 from Tuesday’s close of 1,440.81.

The benchmark index opened 1.76 points higher at 1,442.57.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 467 to 187, while 343 counters were unchanged, 1,226 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 895.05 million units worth RM466.47 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.43, IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM6.41 and CIMB increased three sen to RM5.08, while Maybank was flat at RM8.61, Petronas Chemicals gave up 29 sen to RM8.83 and TNB declined seven sen to RM7.95.

Of the actives, Jade Marvel advanced one sen to 91.5 sen, Ekovest and Metronic Global edged up half-a-sen each to 41 sen and 9.5 sen, respectively, Yong Tai was flat at 8.5 sen, Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to four sen and Hibiscus Petroleum shed 8.5 sen to 91.5 sen.

Meanwhile, LEAP market debutant DSR Taiko surged RM1.01 to RM1.31, with 595,000 units traded.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index depreciated 55.48 points to 10,188.03, FBMT 100 Index slipped 51.41 points to 9,942.59, FBM 70 trimmed 67.43 points to 12,240.13, FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 97.52 points to 10,268.61 and FBM ACE decreased 20.18 points to 4,626.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 12.30 points to 16,096.48, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.07 points easier at 177.88, and the Plantation Index discounted 106.10 points to 6,709.28.-Bernama