FDAM to formulate resolution to resolve tv station intervention issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Film Directors' Association of Malaysia (FDAM) will formulate a resolution so that the issue of television station interference in the selection of directors and reviving of the Padu Citra programme can be forwarded to the relevant parties.

Its president Dr Ahmad Ibrahim said the association took the issue seriously because it would affect the image of the director who is the pillar of a production.

“The issue of station interference over the production of a television series and fiction is not new but has been going on for the past two decades. However, no one dared to oppose it for fear of losing the opportunity to secure a programme slot.

“Some television stations have acted beyond the powers of the producers. They (television stations) force the producer to change the director to suit the station’s requirements such as the selection of the main actor (even) if it is not agreed to by the director,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He claimed that the television stations had acted the way they did to please advertisers and sponsors who only focused on sales without thinking about the quality of the production.

Ahmad said once ready, the FDAM would send the resolution to the television stations to find the best solution to the issue.

Meanwhile, he said FDAM would pay a courtesy call on the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chief executive officer in the near future to discuss about reviving the Padu Citra programme.

It is to ensure that the production of films and TV programmes is regulated more effectively.

The Padu Citra programme was terminated on Feb 1 last year and replaced with the Malaysian Creative Capacity Enhancement Programme (MyCap).-Bernama