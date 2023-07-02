Feature: Mega earthquake adds to anguish of already-suffering Syrians

ALEPPO (Syria): “This seconds-long tremor pushed us all out,“ 57-year-old Johar Jarouj told Xinhua at a shelter he sought refuge at after the deadly earthquake jolted parts of Syria and Turkey earlier on Monday.

Jarouj was awakened by the shaking of his home in the Slaimaniyeh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo. At first, he and other members of his family thought it was a simple tremor and decided to continue sleeping. However, another wave, much more powerful this time, occurred right after the first one, which forced them to flee to the street.

When the earthquake ended, his building sustained some cracks and seemed dangerous to stay at so he sought refuge at the Marian Brothers Monastery in Aleppo. But after a long and excruciating day, he could not fall asleep.

“We haven’t slept since this morning, because we are still terrified. Even my little children can’t fall asleep. It was a great horror,“ he said.

At the same monastery, Samer Samihni, a father of five, said his house was also damaged in the earthquakes.

He said he had never experienced anything like that in his life, even during the brutal battles fought in Aleppo, adding what frightened him most was not the tremor but his children’s screams.

“It was so powerful and our life was at mercy. It was the first time I witnessed such a thing,“ the man recounted.

Walking inside the old city of Aleppo after the earthquake, one gets a strange feeling because scenes of destruction in Aleppo are not unfamiliar at all – due to the fact that large parts of the old city are still in ruins after the cruel battle of Aleppo fought from 2012 to 2016.

While destruction is not out of place there, the new thing is the people’s will to move on and save lives.

George al-Saba’, director of the Marian Brothers Monastery, told Xinhua that his monastery received more than 750 displaced people since Monday morning, noting that the refugees were provided with essential needs.

“We provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals. We also offered heating and most importantly safety so that people could feel safe after this day,“ al-Saba’ told Xinhua.

The streets in Aleppo are full of people working on the wreckage, relentlessly digging with the civil defence and other rescue teams.

According to the Syrian health ministry, at least 656 people were killed and 1,419 wounded by the earthquake in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartous, Hama, and Aleppo in northern Syria, while the Britain-based pro-rebel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the 7.7-magnitude killed 1,350 people and wounded 2,000 others both in government areas and in the rebel-held areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces. -Bernama