February-Zero hardcore poverty month for FT

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Ministry (KWP) has declared February as zero hardcore poverty month in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan in tackling urban poverty due to the rising cost of living.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) said to realise this aim, the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council Baitulmal (charity fund), Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and other relevant agencies would be channelling aid to the hardcore poor.

“We don’t want them to continue to be in this difficult situation amid the pervading development and progress in the federal territories. We will give attention to this matter,” he said at a news conference on the Federal Territories Day celebration 2022, here.

Also present were his deputy, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias; Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah and the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar.

Shahidan said he and Jalaluddin were prepared to give up their two months’ salary to help 19 hardcore poor families in Putrajaya.

“At times, the monthly income of these 19 families goes down as they depend on petty trading, so my deputy and I will financially assist them while waiting for aid from the relevant parties,“ he added.-Bernama