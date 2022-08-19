Fed Court turns down Hisyam’s request for adjournment to accommodate Zahid’s trial

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Court has rejected Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik’s request for an adjournment of proceedings to Thursday.

According to TheEdgeMarkets live updates, Hisyam reportedly interjected to apply for an adjournment of proceedings, as he has Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s graft, money laundering, and CBT trial in Kuala Lumpur.

However, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said Hisyam is Najib’s counsel on record, and the court will continue with proceedings.

The court previously fixed 10 days, Aug 15 to Aug 26, to hear Najib’s appeal.

Sithambaram continues with his submissions.