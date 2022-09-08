Fed flags flagging US economic prospects on 'softening' demand

WASHINGTON: Prospects for the US economy are flagging as high prices have forced Americans to focus more of their spending on staples and demand is expected to weaken further, according to a Federal Reserve (Fed) report on Wednesday (Sept 7).

The US central bank has been raising interest rates aggressively to cool demand in a bid to tamp down inflation that has reached the highest in more than 40 years, all while hoping to avoid pushing the world’s largest economy into a downturn.

Recession fears remain fairly widespread, but there are signs that wage and price pressures are beginning to ease, according to the Fed’s latest “beige book” survey of economic conditions.

“The outlook for future economic growth remained generally weak, with contacts noting expectations for further softening of demand over the next six to 12 months,” the report said.

American families have been struggling with a surge in prices, exacerbated by supply chain woes, Covid lockdowns in China and soaring gasoline prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Fed this year has increased the benchmark lending rate four times, including two massive three-quarter point hikes, with another possible later this month.

The report surveys firms and other contacts throughout the Fed's 12 districts in preparation for its next policy meeting on Sept 20 and 21, when another big rate increase is possible, and signs of slowing could offer policymakers evidence their efforts are working.

The beige book said several regions reported that auto sales “remain muted”, and manufacturing slowed, while “residential real estate conditions weakened noticeably as home sales fell in all 12 districts”.

But there were signs of improvement in the availability of workers – a positive sign after months of complaints from employers struggling to fill open positions.

And although wages continued to rise nationwide, the Fed said there were “reports of a slower pace of increase and moderating salary expectations were widespread”.

But recession fears also were widespread, meriting mentions in several districts.

In another development, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said on Wednesday the US central bank will stay the course on its aggressive fight against high inflation for “as long as it takes” to bring prices down,

Echoing comments from other leading policymakers, she highlighted the message that the central bank has no plans to pivot or lower interest rates any time soon.

“We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down,“” Brainard said in a speech prepared for delivery to a conference in New York, as she acknowledged that the pain of high prices is felt more severely by lower income families.

Some in financial markets had latched onto signs of easing supply snarls and modest tapering of prices to bet the Fed would soon begin to pull back on its efforts and perhaps even cut rates next year.

But Brainard's comments added more cold water to those hopes.

The rate “will need to rise further” and “policy will need to be restrictive for some time to provide confidence that inflation is moving down to target”, she said.

Reaffirming recent comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, Brainard stressed the need “to avoid the risk of pulling back too soon.”

“While the moderation in monthly inflation is welcome, it will be necessary to see several months of low monthly inflation readings to be confident that inflation is moving back down to 2%,” she said. – AFP