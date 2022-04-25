Fed up with inaction from education department, parents chip in to buy 50 fans for school to cool stuffy classroom

THE Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of a Klang Valley school were frustrated with the education department’s inaction and spent their own money to purchase 50 stand fans to help cool their children’s hot and humid classrooms.

A spokeswoman for the group told FMT (https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2022/04/23/fed-up-of-waiting-parents-chip-in-to-buy-50-fans-for-school/) that the association spent RM8,000 on the fans to be placed in 20 classrooms because they were tired of waiting for the education department to fix the situation.

“The students have been complaining to parents of their discomfort and how stuffy and hot their classrooms were. We went personally to check on this and found the claims were true,“ the spokesperson reportedly.

He went on to say that the classroom ceiling fans were insufficient and that the standing fans made a significant difference.

According to the spokesperson, despite raising the matter multiple times, the district education office had overlooked the problem.

“The headmaster and teachers thanked the PTA for this huge help as they say there are just too many bureaucratic procedures involved to get the education authorities to resolve this problem,” he said.