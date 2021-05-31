Federal Court, Court Of Appeal hearing dates to be announced via SMS - PKPMP

PUTRAJAYA: Hearing dates of civil cases at the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal which have been set will be announced through a short message system (SMS Alert) effective tomorrow.

The Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP) in a statement today said the technological initiative was created as a mission of the Malaysian Judiciary to empower better quality and more efficient judiciary administration.

The statement also said document filers need to update the profile in the e-Filing System (EFS) by entering the mobile phone number before continuing with the filing process.

“An SMS notification will be sent to the phone number as soon as the hearing dates have been fixed, whether for proceeding (of appeal/ motion) or interlocutory application.

“However, the notification is only for the dates of hearing and does not include case management,” the statement said.

PKPMP said users of EFS are urged to refer to the FC/COA Hearing Date SMS Alert User Manual provided in the EFS Menu for further procedures and details.

“The SMS notification system (SMS Alert) for case hearing dates would be extended to the High Court and Lower Courts. It is hoped the technological initiative would facilitate stakeholders in the management of case hearing in court, thus empowering the delivery of justice,” according to the statement.

According to PKPMP, users can enquire further by surfing its official website, https://efs.kehakiman.gov.my/EFSWeb. — Bernama