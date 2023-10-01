Federal govt, Pahang close cooperation continues to be strengthened: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given assurance that close cooperation between the federal and Pahang governments will continue to be strengthened for the well-being of the people in the state.

Anwar, in a post on his official Facebook page today, said that he received a courtesy call from Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and a delegation from the Pahang government in Putrajaya this morning.

“The meeting touched on aspects of development as well as the progress and prosperity of Pahang.

“Insya-Allah, the close cooperation between the federal government and Pahang will continue to be strengthened for the well-being of the people of Pahang in particular,” he said.-Bernama