Federal police investigating threats against CJ

PETALING JAYA: Federal police has initiated an investigation into threats against Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat(pix), The Star Online reports.

The threat against Tengku Maimun was reportedly detected on various social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook since Thursday night.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani told the portal that it was a serious matter and an investigation on such threats is being carried out despite the lack of police reports lodged on the matter.

The IGP said the police will not tolerate any elements that might jeopardise security and public order.