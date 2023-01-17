Federal roads speed limit lowered by 10 km/h nationwide for CNY

DENGKIL: The speed limit on federal roads nationwide will be reduced by 10 kilometre per hour (km/h) from tomorrow (Jan 18) to Jan 27 in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said during this period, the speed limit on federal roads was lowered to 80 km/h instead of 90 km/h.

“This is one of the safety and monitoring measures taken by the government to enhance safety and reduce the risk of traffic accidents that often occur during the festive season,“ he said at the launch of the Integrated Ops and Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the 2023 Chinese New Year celebrations today.

The annual campaign themed ‘Pandu Cermat, Sampai Selamat’ was the first strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Nanta said his ministry has identified 76 accident hotspots along federal roads and will continue to monitor these locations.

He added that the government also carried out repairs at 53 accident blackspots along federal roads throughout last year, at a total cost of RM17.2 million, to ensure the safety and comfort of road users.

Under the Road Infrastructure Improvement Programme, he said streetlights had also been installed at 40 accident hotspots on federal roads last year at a cost of RM4.7 million. -Bernama