Federal Territories Ministry aims to get more than 80 per cent of its population to receive Covid-19 vaccine by October

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry is targeting to achieve the herd community earlier with more than 80 per cent or about 2 million of its population, especially in Kuala Lumpur, to complete the Covid-19 vaccination by this October.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the effort was being made through the MYMedic@Wilayah Mobile Vaccine Truck and the involvement of several private clinics to provide an alternative to the existing Vaccination Centres (PPV).

“We will provide seven mobile vaccine trucks and there are seven other private clinics that will be involved in this free vaccination programme, with an average of 4,000 to 5,000 injections per day,“ he told reporters after inspecting the vaccination programme for the homeless here today.

Last Tuesday, Annuar announced implementation of the MYMedic@Wilayah Mobile Vaccine Truck programme through seven Wilayan Cakna 5.0 initiatives with focus on public housing areas, people's housing projects (PPR) and traditional villages, to be conducted as early as next month.

Apart from that, Annuar said the Covid-19 vaccination programme in private clinics would also be carried out, with 29 out of 60 applications having been approved by the Health Ministry.

On the free Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit Antigen (RTK-Ag) community screening, Annuar said the ministry was identifying suitable locations and, at the same time, providing training to volunteers who would be involved.-Bernama