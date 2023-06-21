FedEx quarterly profit falls on lower e-commerce demand

LOS ANGELES: FedEx plans to ground 29 more aircraft in its fiscal year that started on June 1 due to “demand challenges” that continued this month, the global delivery company’s chief executive said on Tuesday (June 20).

Shares in the company fell 2.7% in extended trading. FedEx also reported a lower fiscal fourth-quarter profit and said chief financial officer Michael Lenz would retire effective July 31. He will remain a senior adviser to the company until Dec 31.

Last fiscal year, FedEx slashed 29,000 jobs, retired 18 planes, shuttered offices and pared back profit-sapping Sunday deliveries in a bid to cut US$4 billion (RM18.55 billion in permanent costs by the end of its 2025 financial year.

“This focus will support sustained profit improvement in FY24 through an environment that we expect to remain marked by demand challenges, particularly in the first half,” CEO Raj Subramaniam on a conference call with analysts. The first half runs through November.

The global shipping downturn has hurt margins for the sector and FedEx’s challenge is matching costs and capacity to waning demand. E-commerce has been particularly hard hit as the early pandemic's online shopping bubble burst when consumers returned to stores, resumed eating at restaurants and travelling.

FedEx on Tuesday posted adjusted profit of US$4.94 per share for the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with US$6.87 per share a year earlier.

Its flagship Express service, which depends on aircraft to quickly whisk packages to recipients, reported weakness in the latest quarter on softer demand and customers trading down to slower and less-expensive transport options – though executives said margins in that business would improve.

For fiscal 2024, FedEx forecast flat to low-single-digit-percent revenue growth versus the prior year. That would put the range of adjusted earnings, excluding items, at US$16.50 to US$18.50 per share.

FedEx also said on Tuesday it will merge its contractor-based Ground delivery operations in Canada into its company-operated Express unit and convert contractors into employees.

The move, set to be phased in starting in April 2024, comes as the global delivery company is revamping its business to boost profits and better compete with rivals like United Parcel Service, Amazon.com and regional delivery firms.

Combining the Canadian delivery operations would yield an annualised cost savings of more than US$100 million upon completion in fiscal 2025, Subramaniam said.

FedEx made a similar change in the US states of Alaska and Hawaii last year.

Still, the company said there will be US markets where packages shift from Express to Ground, its outsourced delivery arm. In those cases, the company said it would continue to use delivery contractors as part of its “hybrid” worker model.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx in April said it planned to combine the two delivery units to reduce costs and streamline service. Rival UPS, known for tightly controlling expenses, operates just one delivery network. – Reuters