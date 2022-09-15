Fees and levies at Changi Airport to be revised from Nov 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore today announced that the Passenger Service and Security Fee (PSSF) and Aviation Levy (AL) imposed on Origin-Destination (OD) passengers departing from Changi Airport will increase from Nov 1, 2022.

In a joint statement here, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said these fees and levies will go towards CAG’s operation and current infrastructure upgrading of terminals and future development plans, and the air hub development and regulatory functions of CAAS.

As announced in 2018, the statement said the PSSF for OD passengers departing from Changi Airport was S$35.40 in 2020 and was to increase to S$37.90 in 2021 and S$40.40 in 2022.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the planned increases in 2021 and 2022 were suspended, such that the OD PSSF has remained at S$35.40 since April 1, 2020 to date, it said.

Effective Nov 1, 2022, the OD PSSF will be adjusted to S$40.40 and will increase to S$43.40 on April 1, 2023, and to S$46.40 on April 1, 2024, to cover the higher cost of operations.

The Landing, Parking and Aerobridge (LPA) charges for all flights operating at Changi Airport, meanwhile, will increase by 2.0 per cent on Nov 1, 2022 and increase by another 1.0 per cent each year on April 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024 as earlier announced.

In addition to supporting CAG’s operations, the statement said the PSSF and LPA charges also go towards development plans and infrastructure upgrading of existing terminals which had continued throughout the pandemic.

From Nov 1, 2022, the AL for OD passengers departing from Changi Airport will increase by S$1.90, from S$6.10 to S$8.00; the AL will remain unchanged at S$8.00 for 2023 and 2024, it said.

The AL will continue to apply for OD passengers departing from Changi Airport only; passengers arriving at Changi Airport, as well as transfer and transit passengers do not need to pay the AL, it added.

The statement said the AL funds the air hub development and regulatory functions of the CAAS which are expected to grow as CAAS works to rebuild Singapore’s position as a global air hub post-pandemic.

“This is the first adjustment to the AL, which was introduced 13 years ago in 2009 at S$6.10,” it said.

It noted that with the increases in PSSF and AL, the total fees and levies paid by OD passengers for tickets issued on or after Nov 1, 2022 will increase from S$52.30 currently to S$59.20 for those travelling from Nov 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and subsequently to S$62.20 for those travelling from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, and S$65.20 for those travelling from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Passengers whose air tickets have already been issued before Nov 1, 2022 will not pay the higher fees and levies, said the statement.-Bernama